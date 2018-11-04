Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday.

BXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellatrix Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Bellatrix Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bellatrix Exploration from an “underperform” rating to a “$0.94” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellatrix Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

NYSE:BXE opened at $0.89 on Friday. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

