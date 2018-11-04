Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Tullow Oil (TLW)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 267.04 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.82) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.18).

In related news, insider Les Wood sold 53,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06), for a total value of £125,683.74 ($164,228.07).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

