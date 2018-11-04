Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 341,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,918. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

