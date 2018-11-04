B&G Foods (BGS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE:BGS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 773,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,853. B&G Foods has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 100.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

