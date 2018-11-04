BidaskClub Downgrades Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Buy

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSWC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 42,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,856. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.80.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

