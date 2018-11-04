BidaskClub Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price objective on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

