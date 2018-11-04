BidaskClub Upgrades Regenxbio (RGNX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Regenxbio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 490,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,391. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($1.75). Regenxbio had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $490,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Yoo sold 20,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,273,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,837. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regenxbio by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

