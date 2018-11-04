BidaskClub Upgrades Symantec (SYMC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of SYMC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 21,521,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Symantec by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Symantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 19,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Symantec by 1,272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

