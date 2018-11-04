Bionic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,395.00 (BNC0)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC0) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bionic has a market cap of $39,998.00 and $2,395.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00058042 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bionic Profile

BNC0 is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,211,084 tokens. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin.

Bionic Token Trading

Bionic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

