Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $6,326.61 on major exchanges including OOOBTC, HADAX, BCEX and Bitinka. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $109.83 billion and $4.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.27 or 0.09017619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00830826 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008688 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 17,359,337 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsBank, Gate.io, BitMart, LocalTrade, InfinityCoin Exchange, Coindeal, CoinEgg, BitMEX, Hotbit, Instant Bitex, BigONE, Zaif, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Korbit, Binance, Exmo, BtcTrade.im, OEX, xBTCe, OKEx, Bithumb, LakeBTC, Vebitcoin, YoBit, IDCM, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, C2CX, DragonEX, IDAX, Simex, Mercatox, Kryptono, Negocie Coins, Paribu, Cryptonex, Bibox, Bitsane, Coinroom, CPDAX, BitBay, Allcoin, Iquant, Kraken, HitBTC, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, FCoin, Bittrex, CoinEx, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Gemini, itBit, B2BX, Bitinka, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, QuadrigaCX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z, BTCBOX, HADAX, BitForex, Cryptopia, Ovis, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Coinhub, Livecoin, EXX, Liquid, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Coinsquare, ABCC, Bitstamp, bitFlyer, Huobi, LBank, Cobinhood, Tidex, DOBI trade, Kucoin, Coincheck, Bitbank, LATOKEN, MBAex, BCEX, RightBTC, Bitlish, Coinone, UEX, Bitfinex and CEX.IO. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.