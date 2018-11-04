Bitcoin Private Price Hits $2.02 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00031728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader and TradeOgre. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $138,568.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.01853241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00448265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00219687 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010185 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,524,490 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TOPBTC, Exrates, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

