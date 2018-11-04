BitSerial Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. BitSerial has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSerial has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015809 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00058461 BTC.

About BitSerial

BitSerial is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSerial’s official website is bitserial.io.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

