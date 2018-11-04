BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $58,136.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $67,532.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.