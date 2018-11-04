BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BJ’s Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

BJRI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $67,532.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock worth $21,777,152. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 124,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 137,141 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

