BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $759,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,127.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

