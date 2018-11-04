BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

BJRI stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 124,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 137,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.