Black Hills Corp (BKH) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Black Hills by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of BKH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.83 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.55%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

