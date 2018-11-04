Black Knight (BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 551,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $1,891,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $233,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 114.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB lifted its stake in Black Knight by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 542.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

