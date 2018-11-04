BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.35% of Gamco Investors worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.13. Gamco Investors Inc has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $30.44.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The closed-end fund reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.19 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a net margin of 24.59%.

In related news, insider Diane Lapointe sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $104,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gamco Investors from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

