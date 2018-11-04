BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,079 Shares of C&F Financial Corp (CFFI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of C&F Financial worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C&F Financial news, Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $74,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $270,626.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,775.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $364,850 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $48.57 on Friday. C&F Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

