BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,444,346 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,669,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,444,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Palatin Technologies worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.92 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

