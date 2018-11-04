Block Array (ARY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Block Array has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Block Array has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $64,909.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Block Array

Block Array was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

