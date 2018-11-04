bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

bluebird bio stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.69. 1,132,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,588. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.31. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $3,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,359 shares of company stock worth $6,761,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

