BMC Stock (BMCH) PT Set at $22.00 by Barclays

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) received a $22.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

BMCH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 101.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth about $161,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

