Bodenholm Capital AB Increases Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Bodenholm Capital AB lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises about 17.7% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bodenholm Capital AB’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $61,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 542.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,425,000 after buying an additional 102,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $327,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.