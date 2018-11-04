Boeing Co (BA) Stake Decreased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $357.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $259.56 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.