Bombardier (C) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Bombardier (TSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a news sentiment score of 1.34 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Bombardier’s analysis:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.