Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 86.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $126,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,138.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,875.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total transaction of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

