Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 27,378 Shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $16,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $56,964,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

