Boston Family Office LLC Sells 255 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,448 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,376,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.12 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

