Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $1,097,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,061. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

