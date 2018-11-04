Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Nike by 16.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 42,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nike by 22.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,201,000 after purchasing an additional 236,665 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nike by 971.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

