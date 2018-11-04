BP (BP) Given a GBX 610 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 533.30 ($6.97) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.