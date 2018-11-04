Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $47.15 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $140.61 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

