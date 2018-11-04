Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 7,084 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

