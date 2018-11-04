British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,761.18 ($62.21).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,342.50 ($43.68) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.76), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($90,084.87).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

