British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,761.18 ($62.21).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,342.50 ($43.68) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.76), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($90,084.87).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

