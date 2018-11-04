Broadway Financial (BYFC) vs. Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Financial Comparison

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Broadway Financial does not pay a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.82 million 1.76 $1.86 million N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 3.72 $14.96 million $1.78 15.48

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -0.65% 0.86% 0.10% Territorial Bancorp 22.17% 8.03% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadway Financial and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.