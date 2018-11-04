Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Corp (OSK) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $1.04. Oshkosh reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. 1,833,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,115. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $218,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

