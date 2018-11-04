Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 1,732,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

