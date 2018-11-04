Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 1,732,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply