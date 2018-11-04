Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (HUD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,667,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 337,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudson has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.