Brokerages Expect PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post sales of $70.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $74.10 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $240.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $276.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.96 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 58,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $345,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $467,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

