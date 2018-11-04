Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,043.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 2,077,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,625. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

