Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Voya Financial posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

VOYA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

