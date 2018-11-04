Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $4.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.30. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,538,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 75,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded up $9.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

