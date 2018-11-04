Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Price Target at $90.69

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.48. 365,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,629. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $62,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,935 shares of company stock worth $2,007,535. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after acquiring an additional 218,489 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 973,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 573,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

