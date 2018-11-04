Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) PT at $12.86

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball acquired 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,128.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,090.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 325,121 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 634,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 220,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

