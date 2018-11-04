Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Price Target at $14.56

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 5,702,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

