Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Target Price at $78.00

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.32 million. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,097,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,025,000 after purchasing an additional 174,338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 258.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $11,726,000. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.1% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 338,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

