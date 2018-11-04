Brokerages Set Man Group PLC (EMG) Price Target at $211.57

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.57 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 192 ($2.51) to GBX 214 ($2.80) in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 157.60 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.49 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.20 ($2.86).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.