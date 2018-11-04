Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) PT at $13.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 206,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,814.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.32%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman acquired 12,500 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $78,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,505. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $302,912. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 120,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 619,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

